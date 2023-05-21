James Milner has stressed he is Leeds United through and through, but admits Liverpool as a club have got inside him like no other side has.

The midfielder is leaving Liverpool this summer when his contract expires and closing the book on a successful eight-year spell at Anfield.

Milner lifted the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup during his stint on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp wanted Milner to stay at Liverpool, but the club’s owners opted against offering the player a new contract.

He is expected to play on in the Premier League and his former club Leeds are amongst those sides keen; the Whites however may be relegated.

Milner admits that he is Leeds through and through, but revealed that Liverpool as a club have got inside him.

He said on LFC TV: “Unbelievable club, the size of the club, the history before you come in, and we’ve managed to create our own history.

“Travelling around the world, seeing the support we have, the special nights we’ve had here, the European nights, the unbelievable games, obviously Dortmund and Barça always stand out but other periods in games. Those memories will stay with you forever.

“I’m Leeds through and through and always have been and always will be – but I never probably thought that another club would get into me as much as Liverpool has.

“That says everything about the place and the fans and the history and what we’ve created here, but also the group of people.

“I’ve been lucky enough to share that dressing room and the people at the training ground and the people that have been here so long – that’s what football clubs are about.”

Brighton are also keen on Milner and a move to the south coast would give the midfielder the chance to play in Europe next season.