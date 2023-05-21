Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly thinks Leeds United could have scared Everton if they had been able to beat West Ham United and now thinks the Whites are finished in the Premier League relegation battle.

Leeds headed to West Ham for a game that boss Sam Allardyce dubbed a must win, but despite taking the lead through Rodrigo in the 17th minute then conceded three times to lose 3-1.

The Yorkshire giants must now likely beat Tottenham Hotspur in their last game of the season and hope that Everton lose at home against Bournemouth.

Former Tottenham defender Kelly believes that Everton would have been worried if Leeds had won, but the Whites missed their opportunity and are likely finished in the battle to stay up.

“I don’t think it is [beating Tottenham being enough to save Leeds]”, Kelly said on BBC Radio 5 live post match.

“This was the chance, this was the game where they really would have scared Everton and made them feel like the last game of the season was going to count.

“I think Tottenham could beat this team. Tottenham, even though they’ve been so poor and they’ve been off it, in the forward areas they can cause you problems.”

Leeds look set to be playing Championship football once again next season barring a last day twist in the race for survival.