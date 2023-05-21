Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

West Ham United have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’ side booked their place in the Europa Conference League final and will now look to put on a show for the fans in what is their last home game of the season.

Players may also want to use the occasion to press their claims for a starting spot in the European final, which comes against Fiorentina on 7th June.

West Ham have had a mixed home record in the league this term, being beaten on seven occasions at the London Stadium.

Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks this afternoon, while in defence he picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield the West Ham boss looks towards Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta, while Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals support Danny Ings.

Moyes has fresh faces on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Manuel Lanzini and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Leeds United

Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Ings, Fornals

Substitutes: Areola, Antonio, Benrahma, Cornet, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini