Former Leeds United star Shaun Derry thinks that Georginio Rutter must have been stinking the training ground out to not be getting a chance in the Whites team.

In need of a clinical striker, Leeds splashed a club-record fee to sign Rutter from German side Hoffenheim in the January transfer window.

He has barely featured though, even in a side lacking in goals and striking options, and again was an unused substitute on Sunday as Leeds lost 3-1 at West Ham United.

When Patrick Bamford was forced off by injury in the first half, Whites boss Sam Allardyce turned to Willy Gnonto, overlooking Rutter and Derry thinks the striker must have been performing terribly in training.

“It’s been amazing. You don’t know the ins and outs, I don’t think anybody does when it comes to the recruitment and the whys and why nots about recruitment”, Derry said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’ve just not seen him! How do you go and spend that amount of money and not see that player on the pitch?

“I thought today would have been a prime example to put another centre forward on.

“He must have been absolutely stinking the place out if you can’t get on the pitch here against West Ham.”

Leeds now head into next weekend with a final day meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on the agenda and the omens not looking good for the Whites.

They must beat Spurs and hope Everton do not beat Bournemouth or Leicester City pick up four points from their last two games.