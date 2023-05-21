Lee Johnson insists Hibernian need to recruit better and develop better to take more points against Celtic and Rangers next season.

Hibs played out a 3-1 defeat against Rangers at Easter Road on Sunday, all but ending any chance of Johnson’s men finishing third in the Scottish Premiership.

The Edinburgh side have been hailed for improving under Johnson, but the Hibs boss admits they have not done enough to take points off Celtic or Rangers.

Johnson is keen to make sure that changes next season and outlined what needs to happen for Hibernian to compete better with the country’s two giants.

“Clearly, technically they [Rangers] are a better side than us, which you would expect”, he told BBC Sportsound.

“They played their technical players today, they moved the ball around well.

“When we countered, we looked dangerous, particularly in first half and down the left. We need more end product and we know that.

“That’s our progression as a football club.

“We’ve had seven games against the Old Firm and only taken a point.

“To take more, we have to recruit and develop better.”

Johnson is expected to be active in the summer transfer window as he looks to reshape the Hibernian squad ahead of next season.

Next up for Hibs is a visit from Celtic, before they then end the campaign away at Hearts.