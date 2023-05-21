Russell Martin has now verbally agreed to become the new Southampton boss, but no compensation with Swansea City has yet been finalised, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints are planning for life in the Championship following a disastrous campaign in the Premier League and will not keep Ruben Selles as boss.

They have been working on bringing in Martin from Swansea to take over the role and are close to getting him in through the door at St Mary’s.

Martin has now verbally agreed to become the next Southampton manager.

No compensation has yet been agreed with Swansea, but talks are ongoing and an agreement could be reached over the course of the next 24 hours.

Martin had been due to fly to the United States to meet with Swansea’s owners, but did not make the trip.

He is keen to answer the call at Southampton and take on the challenge on the south coast.

Southampton will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League quickly, with the financial impact of not being a top flight club sure to be felt.