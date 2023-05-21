Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is resigned to losing some of his young starlets after the Black Cats missed out on promotion to the Premier League, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mowbray took Sunderland close to reaching the playoff final, but the Black Cats fell short and are now preparing for next season in the Championship.

However, the experienced manager may have to tackle the new campaign without some of the starlets which powered his side.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has admirers, while wingers Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts could also exit the club.

Mowbray though is resigned to some departures and knew it was likely when he took over at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

He will be looking to make sure any departees are adequately replaced in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland grabbed sixth place in the Championship despite having to cope with a lack of striking options at the business end of the campaign.

Everton recalled Ellis Simms from his loan stint, while Ross Stewart was unavailable due to injury, with much of the burden falling on loan star Joe Gelhardt.