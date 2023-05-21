Fixture: West Ham United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

New Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has picked his team and substitutes to lock horns with David Moyes’ West Ham United at the London Stadium this afternoon.

The Whites played out a spirited 2-2 draw with Newcastle United on their last outing, but Allardyce has emphasised the importance of all three points today.

Leeds sit third from bottom and are two points behind Everton, with just two games left for the Whites to play.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw a 2-2 draw at Elland Road, with a late Rodrigo goal securing a share of the spoils for Leeds.

Joel Robles lines up in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while at the back Allardyce goes with Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wober and Pascal Struijk.

Midfield sees the Whites select Robin Koch, Weston McKennie and Adam Forshaw, while Jack Harrison and Rodrigo support Patrick Bamford.

Allardyce can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds United Team vs West Ham United

Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Struijk, Koch, McKennie, Forshaw, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Cooper, Mullen, Roca, Greenwood, Summerville, Aaronson, Rutter, Gnonto