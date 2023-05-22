Nicky Devlin has insisted that Aberdeen are a massive club while asserting that he is going to switch to the Pittodrie outfit once his contract with Livingston expires at the end of the season.

Devlin, 29, joined Livingston from Walsall in 2019 and has made 113 league appearances for the Lions.

The right-back has been linked with the Dons for quite some time as the Pittodrie outfit are eyeing bolstering their ranks ahead of next season’s campaign.

He termed Aberdeen a massive club while saying that he will join the Dons once his Livingston contract expires at the end of the season.

Besides terming the Pittodrie outfit massive, he specially mentioned his talks with Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and dubbed the conversations a decisive factor behind his decision to switch to the Dons.

“Aberdeen are a massive club on the up and the style of play the new manager has adopted really suits me”, Devlin was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“Speaking to the manager, it felt like they were pushing the boat out more than any other.”

The Lions’ captain is expected to sign a two-year contract at Pittodrie when he completes his switch to Aberdeen.