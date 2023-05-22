Ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has claimed that he would be shocked if Leicester City avoid defeat at Newcastle United ahead of the Foxes’ encounter tonight.

Leicester are currently sitting 19th in the Premier League table, three points adrift of 17th-placed Everton and their survival bid is under serious threat.

The Foxes appointed Dean Smith as their manager after the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers in a bid to stay afloat this season.

Leicester bagged five points from the first four matches Smith was in charge but lost two back-to-back encounters after that against Fulham and Liverpool, respectively, and consequently jeopardised their survival bid.

They will take on the vivacious Magpies tonight, who beat Brighton in their last match and now they need a point to ensure a place in next season’s Champions League.

Former Premier League star Jenas believes it would be a shocker if Leicester avoid defeat at Newcastle tonight as the Magpies will be eyeing sealing a Champions League slot for next season.

Adding that the Foxes would be desperate to go all out at St. James’ Park, he stressed that he would be shocked at any positive outcome for Leicester tonight.

“They’ve got to go for everything, don’t get me wrong, but going to St James’ Park when Newcastle just need a point to reach the Champions League – I’d be in shock if they come out with anything from that”, Jenas said on the BBC.

“That last game against West Ham, I’d imagine there will be some changes and maybe a different vibe to that West Ham team as well.

“That’s their chance to get anything.“

If Leicester can score a win this evening then they will know their Premier League fate remains in their own hands.