Richard Keys insists that the Championship playoff final between Coventry City and Luton Town is a win-half win for him, while admitting he cannot attend the game.

The two sides are scheduled to take each other on in the final at Wembley this coming Saturday in order to decide who are the third team to join Burnley and Sheffield United in the top tier next season.

Both sides have troubled pasts to speak of, having emerged to record impressive campaigns in the Championship this term.

Both sides managed to win promotion from League Two at the end of the 2017/18 season and have since climbed the league ladder to earn their place in the final at Wembley.

Keys is a Coventry fan and unable to get to the game, but he insists no matter who wins he will be pleased as he is an admirer of Luton.

“It’s a kind of win – half win for me. Of course, I’d love to see Coventry back in the big time, but I’ve already said that if we weren’t to make it I’d like it if Luton did”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Both clubs have had a torrid time in recent years. Five years ago both were promoted from League Two.

“If Coventry get up they’ll be the first team relegated from the PL to have dropped to the bottom of the pyramid and claw their way back.

“Luton would be the first team to make it from non-league. Both have got an incredible story of survival to tell and be proud of.

“Sadly I won’t be at Wembley. I’ve got to stay in Qatar for the final day of the PL season. The travel just won’t work.

“But good luck to both teams and a big ‘thank you’ to Mark Robins and our magnificent fans for never giving up on the Super Sky Blues.

“Just a couple of times I’ve allowed myself to think about how we’d get on in the top league. We’d struggle.

“We’d be ‘struggling’ Coventry. We’d be lucky to survive. I don’t think Luton would. It’s such a massive step up now.”

Luton reached the final by beating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate over the course of the two-legged semi-final, while Coventry City managed to win against Middlesbrough 1-0.