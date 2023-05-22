Galatasaray have joined rivals Fenerbahce in the hunt to land Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 30-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and his future very much remains up for debate.

Crystal Palace are ready to offer him a new contract, which could mean he would spend the rest of his career at Selhurst Park.

There is an expectation that the winger will stay at Palace but there are clubs who are prepared to take him away from the south London club.

Fenerbahce want to take Zaha to Turkey and have met his agent, but now they have been joined by rivals Galatasaray, according to Turkish outlet En Son Haber.

Galatasaray want to rival Fenerbahce for Zaha and have touched base with his representatives.

Crystal Palace have continued to hold talks with Zaha and are hoping to convince him to sign a new contract.

Zaha has made more than 450 appearances for Palace and has continued to remain a big player for the club.