Richard Keys believes that former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard would have been better off at West Ham United and says the downward spiral he is currently witnessing at Nottingham Forest proves his prediction right.

Since his move to Nottingham Forest last summer, Lingard has managed to feature in 17 league games for Steve Cooper’s side, failing to make even a single-goal contribution.

It stands in sharp contrast to his short loan stint at West Ham where he ended up scoring nine goals and setting up five more in 16 matches.

Keys insists he predicted that Lingard would have been better if he had managed to sign for West Ham.

However, at the City Ground he will probably be offloaded at the end of the season by Cooper, the 66-year-old insists.

While pointing towards West Ham’s struggles without Lingard, one of their brightest stars when on loan, Keys wrote on his blog: “I said they’d struggle. They did.

“I said they’d struggle to win ten games. They’ve won nine. I said their home form might just be what kept them up. It was.

“And I said Lingard would’ve been better off at West Ham. I was right about that too.

“I’ll bet Cooper would drive him there if he got the chance to offload him.

“My guess is Lingard won’t be at the City Ground next season.”

Lingard signed for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in the summer after being released by Manchester United.