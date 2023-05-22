Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark feels whether Leicester City can get anything from St James’ Park this evening will depend on if the players can handle the atmosphere.

Leicester are languishing in second bottom position in the Premier League table with 30 points from 36 matches, recording 22 defeats during the process.

Dean Smith’s appointment in early April is yet to be proven successful as he has managed to rescue only five points in the battle against the drop.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are having a sensational season under Eddie Howe’s leadership, as the Magpies are in serious contention to qualify for the 2023/24 edition of the Champions League.

Former Newcastle midfielder Clark admitted that the atmosphere at St. James’ Park will be troublesome for the visiting low-on-confidence Leicester team and thinks whether they can handle it will be the decisive factor.

“I think it will be extremely tough for Leicester this evening”, Clark said on talkSPORT.

“The atmosphere’s going to be electric, Wor flags are putting on a show again and they have asked everyone to get in their seats early.

“It will get the atmosphere to take up to unbelievable notches.

“It is about whether Leicester players can handle that.

“Certainly, the Newcastle lads love it, they seem to get inspired by it.”

The Magpies supporters will do their bit from the stands to help Newcastle get a positive result tonight, which would confirm their Champions League football for next season.

Smith’s men will target to get all three points tonight before their end-of-the-season clash against West Ham on Sunday.