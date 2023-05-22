Brentford defender Pontus Jansson has revealed his continuing disappointment with the way Leeds United pushed him out of the club in the summer of 2019.

The Whites, then a Championship club, signed Jansson initially on loan and then on a permanent move from Torino in 2017.

He quickly went on to become the manager’s go-to person at the heart of the defence and was even considered to be a fan favourite amongst the Elland Road faithful.

However, after three years at the Yorkshire-based club, Leeds sold Jansson to Brentford for an undisclosed fee amid an exit which left a bitter taste in the Swede’s mouth.

Now four years later, the 32-year-old admits he remains disappointed with how he left Elland Road, feeling the club did not handle it well.

“They started threatening me and things like that at the end, that I had to leave or they would send me down to Under-23s”, Jansson told Swedish daily Expressen about his departure from Leeds.

“They managed it really badly and I was quite disappointed.”

Jansson is now set to leave England after seven years to move to return to his former club Malmo once the season is over.