Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s Nine Two Foundation have no interest in West Ham United if they fail to buy Manchester United, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Nine Two Foundation are leading the negotiations on behalf of the Qatari banker to buy Manchester United.

They have made four bids to buy 100 per cent of the club but are facing stiff competition from Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS, who have offered more to the Glazers in terms of per share.

There are suggestions that Ratcliffe has the edge due to his willingness to compromise and keep two of the Glazer siblings as minority shareholders.

There are claims that Sheikh Jassim could turn to another club if he fails to Manchester United and West Ham are believed to be on the radar.

But it has been claimed the Qatari banker and his Nine Two Foundation have no interest in the Hammers.

They are not looking at West Ham as a fall back option if their bid to buy Manchester United fails.

They remain confident of getting the Red Devils and have promised huge investments in the team and the club’s infrastructure.

A large section of the Manchester United fanbase are supporting his bid due to his pledge to clear off the debt, which has been a contentious issue amongst the supporters since the Glazers took over in 2005.