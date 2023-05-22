Leeds United star Mateo Joseph is relishing the prospect of playing for England in the Under-20 World Cup, which is being held in Argentina.

Joseph, 19, has been included in the England squad to take part in the prestigious international tournament.

He is on the books at Leeds and has made three Premier League appearances for the Whites this season.

Joseph has clocked regular game time in the Premier League 2 for Leeds Under-23s and has scored 15 goals in 18 matches in the league this season, helping his side to win promotion.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed and he is now preparing for international duty at the Under-20 World Cup as part of the England squad.

Joseph took to Twitter to express his exhilaration ahead of England Under-20s’ first group encounter against Tunisia Under-20s posting a photo and writing: “We are ready“.

The Leeds starlet will look to make his mark at the Under-20 World Cup and further boost his reputation in the process.

The attacker has so far earned three caps for England Under-20s since his international bow earlier this year and has found the net on two occasions.