Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has admitted that Leicester City will be under huge pressure against Newcastle United, while the Magpies can play pressure free.

Leicester are sliding towards relegation from the Premier League as they are currently sitting second-bottom with 30 points from 36 matches.

Dean Smith was brought in to keep Leicester’s head above water in early April, however, they have only managed to rescue five points from his eight games in charge.

Tonight, the Foxes will face Eddie Howe’s high-flying Newcastle United at St. James’ Park in a pivotal fixture for Leicester’s Premier League status.

Reo-Coker thinks while Leicester are under massive pressure, Newcastle are able to play freely.

“Without a doubt, it [the pressure] is all on Leicester. There’s no pressure on Newcastle whatsoever”, Reo-Coker said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily.

“Being in those situations before when you’re having such a great season as a player, it’s a lot of outside noise.

“It takes a good manager who knows exactly what he’s doing, how to hold the dressing room and keep them focused in the right direction.

“Eddie Howe deserves a lot of credit for that. It’s a tremendous achievement.”

The Midlands club are three points from safety with two matches to go, while the Magpies will get Champions League football if they manage to avoid defeat tonight.