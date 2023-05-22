A deal for American company MSP Sports Capital to invest into Everton is progressing well, with an exclusivity agreement signed, according to Sky Sports News.

On the pitch, Everton are in a battle to retain their Premier League status with just one game remaining, but off it, they are the subject of interest.

MSP Sports Capital want to buy the Toffees and have now penned an exclusivity agreement with the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri.

It is claimed the American group are in pole position to put investment into the club, something that Moshiri has been looking for.

The talks for MSP Sports Capital to invest are claimed to be progressing well.

There remains work to be done though before any investment deal can be pushed over the line.

Everton are keen to have their full focus on events on the pitch as they try to survive in the Premier League once again.

The Toffees are battling with Leeds United and Leicester City for just one survival spot, heading into the last weekend.