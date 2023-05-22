Tottenham Hotspur’s valuation of David Raya is still just half of Brentford’s asking price for the goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has a year left on his Brentford contract and has declined to sign a new deal with the club.

He is considering moving on from the Gtech Community Stadium this summer amidst interest from several big Premier League sides.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him, but Tottenham are the ones who are really pushing to get the Spaniard.

They view Raya as the long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris but it has been claimed that they have work to do when it comes to his fee.

Brentford want around £40m for the goalkeeper and Thomas Frank believes that is a realistic price for a Premier League-proven shot-stopper.

However, Tottenham consider £20m to be the more appropriate value for Raya, who will be potentially available on a free transfer next season.

Negotiations are yet to take place and talks could drag on if the two clubs stick to their guns.

Raya wants a big move this summer and is keen to sort out his future early in the transfer window.