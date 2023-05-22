Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is looking to overhaul the club’s data and analytics team and is in talks with betting experts to develop a new model, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs still have work to do to secure European football on the final day of the season as they continue to struggle going into the last days of the Premier League campaign.

With the Champions League money tap to go dry this summer, the club are now looking to overhaul their recruitment style ahead of the transfer window.

Levy was previously not keen on investing in the club’s data and analytics division but he appears to have changed his mind.

It has been claimed that the Tottenham chairman is also in talks with betting experts to develop a new analytics model.

Clubs such as Brentford and Brighton have successfully used data to extract the maximum out of their transfer signings.

With clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal having more money to spend, Spurs are trying to find creative ways of maximising their recruitment.

Their search for a new sporting director is also based on getting someone who would be willing to work with the new data and analytics model.