West Ham United are open to a loan move for their centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca amid AC Milan assessing the Italy international’s injury, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca, 24, joined the Hammers from Sassuolo on a five-year contract last year, but his stint in east London has been marred by a knee injury.

The Italian forward, who has been unable to live up to expectations at London Stadium this season, is keen on a switch to Milan amid the Italian giants showing interest in him.

During a gloomy debut season for the Hammers, the 24-year-old forward had to undergo an operation in a bid to recuperate from the injury in April.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the east London outfit are open to a loan move for Scamacca and the Rossoneri want to assess how the forward recovers from his injury before making a move for him.

The Italian forward has so far made 16 league appearances for West Ham and scored on three occasions before getting afflicted by injury and the Hammers might want to offload their misfiring frontman in the summer.

The Italy international is tipped to jump at the chance to return to a familiar league, where he could rediscover his form after a bad patch.

It remains to be seen whether AC Milan make a move for him ahead of next year’s campaign or look elsewhere in a bid to bolster their attack.