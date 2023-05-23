Aston Villa and West Ham United target Matteo Guendouzi will wait until the end of the season to find out what Marseille have planned for him before he thinks about his future.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Marseille on loan in the summer of 2021 and made his move permanent the following season.

Last season under Jorge Sampaoli, Guendouzi was a regular starter and key player in Marseille’s midfield.

But this season, since the arrival of new boss Igor Tudor, the former Arsenal man has fallen down the pecking order and has seen his game time limited.

It has been suggested that Premier League clubs West Ham United and Aston Villa are interested in offering the Frenchman a way out of the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, according to French daily La Provence, Guendouzi wants to wait until the end of the season to speak to Marseille before assessing interest.

Aston Villa were interested in Guendouzi in the January transfer window and have retained their interest in the midfielder.

West Ham have also identified the 24-year-old as a potential candidate to replace Declan Rice if the player chooses to leave in the summer.

Both clubs have yet to submit an official bid for Guendouzi and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the midfielder in the future.