Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have made contact with Borussia Monchengladbach winger Alassane Plea, but he favours a return to France this summer.

The 30-year-old winger still has two years left on his Gladbach contract but he is believed to be unhappy in Germany.

Plea is pushing for a move out of the Bundesliga outfit and his entourage are aiming to find him a new club this summer.

Several teams in the Premier League have their eyes on Plea and at least three of them have been in touch with his representatives.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham have already touched base with his entourage.

The Premier League trio are probing the possibility of taking Plea to England in the next transfer window.

However, Plea is in favour of returning to France in the coming months after spending five years in Germany.

Lyon are amongst the Ligue 1 clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the player this summer.