Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is not in a rush to leave the London outfit in the summer, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 21-year-old right winger is a product of the Reading academy and joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021.

Olise established himself as a regular in the starting line-up under former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira and kept his spot under Roy Hodgson as well.

The winger has made 36 league outings for Crystal Palace and played a key role in the Eagles’ survival in the Premier League this season.

His performances for the London outfit have sparked interest from French giants PSG, who want to add the player to their squad.

Olise has a contract with Crystal Palace that will keep him at Selhurst Park until the end of June 2026 and do not want to sell him.

According to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, the 21-year-old is also not in a hurry to leave Crystal Palace.

The Eagles hierarchy rate Olise highly and it has been suggested that in the case of their star man Wilfried Zaha’s departure in the summer, the winger will be given additional responsibility in the squad.