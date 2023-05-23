Former Rangers star Neil Murray has expressed his doubts over whether the Gers should seek to sign Malik Tillman on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich.

The Gers managed to bring in the attacking midfielder on a season-long loan from German giants Bayern Munich last summer.

The United States international has made his presence felt at Ibrox, managing to feature in 28 of Rangers’ 36 league games, making as many as 14 goal contributions.

Now with the season drawing to its conclusion, the Scottish side will have decisions to make over whether they want Tillman’s stay in Scotland to end or opt to activate the option-to-buy clause.

Murray remains doubtful over whether his former side have the need to permanently sign another attacking midfielder, noting that Todd Cantwell can do the role and suggesting a further loan could be an answer.

He said on PLZ Soccer: “The discussion might be around another loan period potentially for the player.

“To pay the reputed £5m transfer option seems quite high for Rangers at the moment.

“Also Cantwell plays or can play in the number ten area and I believe even [Kieran] Dowell is an attacking midfield type of midfielder. [Ianis] Hagi is in there as well.

“Is it really a necessity? I don’t know.”

Rangers manager Michael Beale is planning a squad overhaul this summer with as many as five players to leave the club at the end of the season.