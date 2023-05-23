England internationals Declan Rice and Mason Mount have personal term demands which are significantly more than Newcastle United are prepared to pay, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle are shaping up for a busy summer transfer window as boss Eddie Howe targets filling several positions.

They are expected to spend more this summer than they have in any previous window under Saudi Arabian owners, but it is suggested that there will still be restrictions and the wage bill capped.

The wage bill is likely to be the key stumbling block when it comes to Howe chasing elite players in this summer’s window.

Rice and Mount, who are of interest to Newcastle, have wage demands which put them well out of reach of the Magpies.

Howe wants a right-sided centre-back, a left-back, two midfielders and a forward who can play anywhere across the front three.

They have not yet finalised who their primary targets for each position will be and it will be largely dependent upon how much money can be spent while remaining on the right side of financial fair play rules.

Newcastle will have Champions League football to offer targets this summer after they secured a top four finish in the Premier League.