Italian outfit Fiorentina are interested in signing Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The Manchester United academy graduate has not turned out for the senior team this season, with injury hampering his chances.

Williams made his first team debut for Manchester United in September 2019, in an EFL Cup match against Rochdale.

He left for Norwich City on a one-year loan in the 2021/22 Premier League season, where he impressed with 26 appearances.

Williams, 22, could look for more game time next season and he now has interest from Europa Conference League finalists Fiorentina, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

It is claimed that Fiorentina want to sign Williams on loan for the season and include an option to buy for €5m in the agreement in the event he impresses.

A switch to Serie A could be an attractive prospect for Williams and it remains to be seen what Erik ten Hag has planned for him.