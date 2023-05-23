Rangers boss Michael Beale is of the view that exciting times are ahead for the Gers and has revealed the club’s intention to energise the squad with new signings.

The Gers have struggled significantly this season, while their city rivals Celtic are on the verge of completing a domestic treble.

Beale has decided to overhaul Rangers squad next season to make them competitive and the club have decided to part ways with a host of senior players.

The Rangers boss believes that exciting times are ahead for the Gers faithful and stressed that he is expecting some exciting new signings next season.

Beale stated that Rangers intended to trim the current squad and add talented young players to rejuvenate the team for next season.

“It is an exciting time for the club and supporters”, Beale said at a press conference.

“We will have some exciting new players coming into the building.

“We want to reduce the number of players in the squad and energise with age and energy.

“It is a fantastic club to come sign for, we want the full squad to feel close to playing.”

Rangers have already announced that five players are set to leave the club at the end of this season and they are closing in on their first summer signing in the form of Jose Cifuentes.