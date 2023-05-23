Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui’s future at the club is in doubt and he will hold talks this week, according to journalist Guillem Balague.

Lopetegui replaced Bruno Lage at the helm of Wolves in November as the Molineux outfit were languishing in 18th position in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard has successfully guided his side to Premier League safety, as Wolves are now 13th in the standings with one game to spare.

However, Lopetegui’s future at Molineux beyond this season is said to be in doubt as Wolves are claimed to be struggling to give him the backing or investment they promised him last year.

It has been suggested that Wolves will need to sell players before bringing in new signings to comply with FFP regulations.

It is suggested that Lopetegui could leave Molineux at the end of the season as the prospect of a lack of solid transfer activity this summer is looming large over the club.

He is still under contract with the Molineux outfit amid the claimed turmoil at the club and will be holding talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week to discuss a way forward.

It remains to be seen if the club can convince Lopetegui that the project he signed up for remains unchanged heading into the summer.