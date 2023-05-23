Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce welcomed club legends Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister to first-team training at Thorp Arch on Tuesday.

The Whites are going through a crisis situation and are favourites to be relegated from the Premier League on Sunday.

A win on the final day of the season combined with a loss for Everton, along with Leicester City not matching their result, would be required for the Whites to ensure survival.

🤩 Sam welcomed some familiar faces to Thorp Arch today pic.twitter.com/LhOz0jOqXw — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 23, 2023

Motivation is, therefore, one of the most important factors needed inside the Leeds dressing room as well as on the training ground.

Ahead of the match, the veteran Leeds manager welcomed familiar faces to the training ground too boost spirits.

The duo spoke with the players as they continued with the final leg of their preparation for the big encounter against Tottenham Hotspur.

An unfavourable outcome on the final day of the season will end Leeds United’s three-year stint in the top flight.

Leeds’ last win came early last month at home against Nottingham Forest.

They have since lost six and drawn two of their previous eight matches.