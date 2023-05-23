Newcastle United are interested in Ajax star Mohammed Kudus but have not made any move to sign the player yet, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have just ensured Champions League football at St James’ Park next season and are now looking at options to strengthen the unit they already have at their disposal.

Kudus has been identified as a potential target by Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe with the player’s agent also giving a hint about the 22-year-old’s desire to seek a new challenge.

Newcastle are a potential destination for Kudus, with the Magpies admirers of what he brings to the table.

However, they have not acted upon their interest in the Ajax man yet.

Ajax have offered the midfielder the chance to extend his contract until the summer of 2026, an offer he turned down.

It now remains to be seen whether the Magpies go ahead with their interest and decide to table an official bid for Kudus when the transfer window opens next month.

Kudus has been an important part of Ajax’s first-team this season making 24 goal contributions in 41 matches overall.

He scored four goals in six matches in the Champions League for the Dutch club.