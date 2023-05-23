Rennes are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Serge Aurier this summer, but he is happy to continue in the Premier League.

Aurier joined Nottingham Forest last summer on a one-year contract and has featured 23 times for the club in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman has played a major part in making sure the Midlands club survived in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the season and there is already interest in him from his homeland France.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aurier is wanted at Rennes, who view him as the dream signing at right-back.

With Djed Spence set to return to Tottenham at the end of the season, the French club are in the market for a full-back.

And the club are very keen on getting their hands on the 30-year-old Frenchman in the summer on a free transfer.

However, Aurier is not warming up to the idea as he is happy at Nottingham Forest and more importantly, he wants to continue in the Premier League.

If Forest do not offer him an extension, the defender is believed to be ready to find another club in the top flight of English football.