Sunderland sporting director Kirstjaan Speakman has confirmed that loanee Edouard Michut has returned to Paris Saint-Germain, with the decision a mutual one between the club and player.

Michut joined the Stadium of Light outfit in August on a one-year loan deal from the French champions.

The Black Cats had the option to sign the 20-year-old Frenchman on a permanent basis, but they ultimately decided against it.

However, Sunderland have insisted that it was both parties and not one who made the call not to continue their association.

Speakman revealed that Michut will be returning to his parent club in a decision that has been mutually agreed between Sunderland and the player.

“Edouard played a prominent role throughout his loan spell at the Stadium of Light and we thank him for his contribution”, Speakman said in a statement on the club’s website.

“He is highly respected by all at Sunderland AFC but following a period of dialogue with the player and his representatives.

“All parties mutually agreed it was best to pursue other opportunities at this moment in time.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Edou and wish him well for the future.”

Michut racked up 1,156 minutes of Championship football in Tony Mowbray’s team across the season in 25 appearances.