Newcastle United and Aston Villa are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on Wolves striker Hee-Chan Hwang as an option to improve squad depth, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wolves are facing the prospect of selling players this summer in order to remain compliant with FFP regulations.

It has led to tensions behind the scenes with claims that Julen Lopetegui could leave amidst talk of broken promises from the club’s hierarchy.

And it has been claimed that Hwang is amongst the players who Wolves would be willing to cash in on in the next transfer window.

There is serious Premier League interest in him with both Newcastle and Aston Villa believed to be keen on him.

Eddie Howe wants to add further depth to his squad and Hwang is a player Newcastle admire.

Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on him but the Magpies have the advantage of being in the Champions League next season.

He is also attracting attention from clubs in Italy where Jose Mourinho’s Roma claimed to be interested in him.

Wolves priced him out of a move to Leeds United last summer, but the Whites’ interest has faded and Hwang’s asking price may need to be reduced.