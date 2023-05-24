There is a positive feeling between Real Betis and the camp of Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca after conversations took place, it has been claimed in Spain.

Leeds brought in Roca in the last summer transfer window from Bayern Munich for a transfer fee in the region of €12m.

Roca has been a mainstay in the Whites midfield, starting 29 out of 37 league games for the club, but his performances have divided opinion.

Roca has failed to help Leeds keep clear of relegation trouble and the Whites could fall through the trapdoor this Sunday.

Betis want to sign Roca if Leeds are relegated and it has been suggested a deal could happen.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, there is a positive feeling between Roca’s camp and Betis regarding a summer move to Spain.

The Seville-based club have touched base with Roca’s camp and are pleased with what they have heard.

Betis wanted to sign Roca in the summer, but Leeds managed to snatch the Spanish midfielder with the help of former sporting director Victor Orta.

Leeds have a contract with Roca until the end of June 2026 and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the midfielder in the future.