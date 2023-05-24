Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus thinks that without Cameron Carter-Vickers by his side, Celtic’s Carl Starfelt was exposed at Easter Road.

Celtic went down to a 4-2 defeat away to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening in a bad night for the Bhoys.

The visitors even had Daizen Maeda sent off in the 67th minute as Lee Johnson’s men scored an impressive win to boost their fourth place hopes.

Centre-back Starfelt was without his usual partner Carter-Vickers in the heart of the Celtic defence and McManus thinks that without the former Tottenham Hotspur man he was exposed.

“Starfelt without Cameron Vickers. Shown up”, the former Hibs man wrote on Twitter.

While the defeat does little to damage Celtic given they have already won the Scottish Premiership title, it does give Hibernian hope of a good end to the campaign.

They will play Edinburgh rivals Hearts on the final day of the season and know if they can win at Tynecastle they will finish fourth.

That would mean a guaranteed spot in the Europa Conference League for Lee Johnson’s side.