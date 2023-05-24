Paris Saint-Germain have not made a move for Bayern Munich and Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani yet ahead of the summer transfer window.

Muani is one of several strikers in Europe who are expected to be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Eintracht Frankfurt snapped him up on a free transfer last summer but he is now expected to leave the German club for a big fee.

He is one of the names on Manchester United’s shortlist of strikers and Bayern Munich are also believed to be weighing up a move for him in the upcoming months.

PSG have also been heavily linked with an interest in the Frenchman, but according to French journalist Abdellah Boulma, the Parisians are yet to make a move for him.

The French giants are in the market to bring in a new forward and the club have been looking at several players.

But there has been no contact between PSG and the Eintracht Frankfurt striker’s camp over a potential summer move.

Muani is a player who could be of interest to the Parisians this summer due to his French connection.

However, for the moment, they have not taken any concrete steps to signal that they want the France international.