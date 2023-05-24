Swansea City are tipped to want to avoid paying any big compensation for a new manager as they seek a replacement for Southampton-bound Russell Martin, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Martin has reached a verbal agreement to become the next Southampton manager from this summer onwards.

The Saints have been relegated to the Championship and they believe in Martin they are hiring someone who has experience of managing in that league.

He is on his way to Southampton and the move will be confirmed once the two clubs work out a compensation package.

Swansea have started the process of bringing in a replacement for Martin and are looking around.

A number of names are being considered but Swansea are tipped to be keen to avoid putting in big money to bring in someone.

The Championship side want to watch their finances and may not want to dig deep for a new boss.

As such, someone who is out of work or running out of contract could have extra appeal for the Welsh side.