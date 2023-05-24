Departing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino handed out 200 gift boxes at a farewell party on Sunday.

Firmino, 31, joined the Reds in 2015 from Hoffenheim and has so far made 255 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside giants while scoring 81 goals.

The Brazilian star refused to sign a contract extension in March and subsequently announced that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract with the Reds.

Excl. 🎥 #Firmino: He prepared 200 gift boxes for his farewell. He gave them to his guests on Sunday evening in Liverpool – including club employees, teammates, friends and family. The gifts included a special shirt signed by him and a specially created perfume by Firmino.… pic.twitter.com/4i6gleHaOI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2023

Firmino scored in his last home game against Aston Villa and courtesy of his goal, Liverpool were able to draw the match.

And according to Sky Deutschland, the Brazilian forward threw an emotional farewell party on Sunday and gifted 200 boxes to his guests, including club employees, team-mates, friends and family.

The gift boxes Firmino prepared for his guests contained a special shirt, signed by him and a specially created perfume.

In his eight-year stint at Anfield, Firmino has won seven pieces of silverware, including a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy.

Respecting his eight-year association with the Reds, he is yet to begin talks with his potential suitors and is yet to consider any teams as well.