Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has emerged as a strong contender to now become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, according to the Independent.

Tottenham believed that they had Feyenoord coach Arne Slot in the bag as their new manager but there was a twist to the tale on Thursday morning.

The Dutchman has insisted that he wants to continue at Feyenoord and Tottenham reportedly felt that he used their interest to get a new contract.

Spurs are now refocusing on their managerial search and are now looking at several other names.

And it has been claimed that Postecoglou is gradually emerging as one of the top contenders to become the next Spurs boss.

The Australian’s uncompromising attacking style of football has won fans over in Scotland and Celtic are on course to win the domestic treble this season.

Postecoglou has always been expected to move on from Celtic to bigger things but the Scottish champions do not want to lose him.

But he is now one of the top targets for Spurs, who are keen to sort out a new manager as soon as possible.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim is also being looked at as a potential target for Tottenham.

It has been close to two months since Spurs sacked Antonio Conte but they are yet to get close to bringing in a new manager.