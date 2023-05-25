Arne Slot will be getting an upgraded contract from Feyenoord after he rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Slot’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, met the general manager of Feyenoord Dennis te Kloese and the talks were believed to be centred on the Dutchman leaving for Tottenham.

There were suggestions that Feyenoord were ready to demand €20m for Slot and three of his backroom staff if he was to move to the north London club.

But the 44-year-old revealed earlier today that he will not be moving to England and will be staying on as Feyenoord coach.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, his decision to stay on is set to be rewarded by the Rotterdam club.

Feyenoord will now offer him an upgraded contract with a more lucrative salary and his assistants will also stay on at the club.

They will now start preparing for next season when Feyenoord will be competing in the Champions League.

Slot’s decision to stay at Feyenoord is another blow for Tottenham in their pursuit of a new manager.

Spurs believed that they had convinced the Dutchman but their search for a new coach will rumble on.