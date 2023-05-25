Former top-flight star Tam McManus is of the view that Dundee United would have been in a better position if they had stuck with Jack Ross as their manager.

Dundee United are having a horrendous season and they are on the verge of relegation despite changing managers twice.

Jim Goodwin’s side are bottom of the league table and they need to win their last game of the season against Motherwell, while hoping that Ross County suffer a heavy defeat against Kilmarnock.

MaCmanus believes that the Tangerines deserve what they are going through right now and stressed that sacking two managers in the same season is the reason why Dundee United are at the bottom of the league.

The former top-flight player is of the opinion that Dundee United would not have been at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table if the club had stuck with Ross.

“If you sack two managers in one season you deserve everything you get”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“That applies to any club.

“If Dundee United had stuck with Jack Ross they wouldn’t have finished bottom in my opinion.

“Shambles!”

Since Goodwin’s arrival, Dundee United have picked up eleven points from eleven games and given the goal difference swing needed on Sunday are effectively down.