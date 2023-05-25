Leeds United loan star Alfie McCalmont has revealed that he aims to soak up the Wembley atmosphere and enjoy every minute of the League Two playoff final between Carlisle United and Stockport County on Sunday.

McCalmont came through the academy set-up at Leeds and in the January transfer window, joined League Two outfit Carlisle United in search of regular game time.

Despite a slow start to his Carlisle career, the 23-year-old midfielder established himself as a mainstay in the starting line-up and helped Paul Simpson’s team reach the League Two playoff final.

Carlisle will face Stockport County in the playoff final and the Leeds loanee is aiming to soak up every minute of the Wembley atmosphere on Sunday.

McCalmont pointed out the importance of a game like Sunday’s fixture in a player’s career and stated that he is excited to be part of a game of such magnitude.

“You get a little bit nervous, that happens before every game, but it’s more excitement than anything else”, McCalmont told Carlisle United’s official site.

“These games are massive, and in your career they don’t come around often, but going to play at Wembley I’m not even sure I’ll be nervous, I’m going there to soak up the atmosphere and to enjoy every minute of it.

“I’m sure all the other lads will as well.”

The midfielder will be hoping to finish the season strongly with Carlisle on Sunday before he returns to Leeds at the end of this season.