Fulham sporting director Tony Khan has insisted that the club will not need massive changes going into the next Premier League season.

Marco Silva has led Fulham into a fantastic season after promotion from Championship last year.

The Cottagers are set to finish inside the top half of the Premier League as they are currently sitting tenth in the table with 52 points from 37 matches.

Last summer’s new signings, such as, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno improved the team majorly, whereas the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo stepped up massively.

Khan believes that there are some parts of the team that can be improved ahead of next season and insists Fulham must not stop working.

He stressed though that he has the green light from Silva about the club not needing any massive changes for a strong 2023/24 campaign.

“You can’t stop, or rest on your work”, said Khan in an interview with The Athletic.

“But I also think it’s important to realise we don’t need to make the kind of changes we have previously.

“We don’t need to change everything.

“I was just saying to Marco — and I think we completely agree on it — that there are some things, all over the club, that we can strengthen and retool.

“But there’s nothing we need to rebuild because everything is in a great place.

“Overall we’re really happy with the squad. Hopefully, many things next season will bear a strong resemblance to this year.”

Fulham will look to build on this year’s good work and push for a European spot next season.