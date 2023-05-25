Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has revealed that he wants to stay at Tannadice Park beyond the season and wishes to speak to the club owner Mark Ogren.

The Tangerines are currently sitting at the bottom place of the relegation split in the Scottish Premiership and are almost certain to go down to the Scottish Championship.

They are three points adrift of fifth-placed Ross County with a vastly inferior goal difference and need a miracle to survive in the top flight of Scottish football.

Dundee United have witnessed managerial upheaval this term as Goodwin is their third manager on the bounce after the successive departures of Jack Ross and Liam Fox.

The Tangerines have bagged eleven points from as many games under Goodwin, which is looking inadequate to help them stay afloat at the moment.

Amid the relegation scare, Goodwin insisted that he wants to see himself at Dundee United beyond the summer.

He further added that he wishes to speak to club supremo Ogren about his future at Tannadice Park.

“I will sit down with him and we’ll have a chat to see what the future holds for me and for Dundee United”, Goodwin was quoted as saying by STV.

“I have loved my time here, it might sound ridiculous saying it, but the people here have been different class.

“So many good things are happening off the park but unfortunately things on the pitch, where it matters most, it hasn’t shown that and as a group it hasn’t been good enough.”

Dundee United’s survival bid is not in their hands now and they are expected to face relegation this term ahead of their final league match at Fir Park.