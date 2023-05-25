Julen Lopetegui would have to accept Wolves’ financial realities this summer if he is to continue at Molineux going forward, according to Sky Sports News.

Lopetegui steered Wolves away from the relegation zone after taking charge in the middle of the season and is looking to build on this season.

But it emerged earlier this week that the Spaniard could walk away amidst talk of broken promises from the Wolves hierarchy.

The Spaniard was under the impression that he would get significant backing this summer but Wolves’ market is set to be hamstrung by FFP compliance.

It has been claimed that Wolves have to sell players before they can consider bringing in new signings.

Lopetegui and Wolves have had several meetings this week to discuss the situation and the manager is frustrated.

However, it has been suggested that for him to continue at Wolves he would have to get used to the current reality.

The Wolves boss would have to accept that some of the top players will have to be sold before new signings could be brought in.

It remains to be seen whether Lopetegui is prepared to battle through such a scenario or decides to pack his bags at Molineux at the end of the season.