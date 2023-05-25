Tottenham Hotspur feel Arne Slot used their interest in him to score a more lucrative contract from Feyenoord, according to Sky Sports News.

Slot seemed destined to move to Tottenham when his agent met the Feyenoord hierarchy for talks on Wednesday.

But there was a massive twist in the tale when the Dutchman announced on Thursday morning that he will not be leaving the Rotterdam club this summer.

Feyenoord are set to reward him with an upgraded contract for rejecting the overtures from the north London club.

And it has been claimed that Tottenham believe Slot used their interest in him to get that new deal from the Dutch champions.

Spurs felt that the Dutchman was ready to move but they decided to walk away from the deal when Feyenoord demanded massive compensation.

The Dutch giants wanted £10m for Slot and another £5m if he wanted to take his assistants with him.

Tottenham felt that they were being exploited and now firmly believe that Slot also used their interest.