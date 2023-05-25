Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has revealed that his side are aware of the danger posed by Bournemouth ahead of the Toffees’ final league game against the Cherries at Goodison Park.

The Merseyside outfit are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League standings and are two points clear of 18th-placed Leicester City.

Everton are yet to be out of the threat of going down to the Championship as the intensified relegation battle this season is set to go down to the wire.

The Goodison Park outfit have an inferior goal difference to Leicester and they are expecting a positive outcome in their favour on the final day of the Premier League season.

And Tarkowski revealed that Everton are aware of the dangerous side of Bournemouth if pressure is not exerted on the Cherries.

Dubbing the season incredible for Gary O’Neil’s side, the defender further added the Toffees are expecting the best of the Cherries on the final day.

“It can always bring a dangerous team when you say the pressure is off”, Tarkowski told his team’s in-house media.

“It gives you a freedom that can allow you to play well.

“We’ll be expecting the best Bournemouth.

“I think they’ve had an incredible season and I’m expecting a tough game.”

The survival bid of Sean Dyche’s men still stays in their hands and they will be eyeing a victory against the Cherries at the weekend to seal their Premier League status for next term.