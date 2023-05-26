Rangers and Celtic have identified Lausanne star Archie Brown as a summer transfer target, according to the Daily Mail.

Brown, 20, came through the youth ranks of Derby County and was an important member of the Rams’ Under-18 top-flight title-winning squad in 2019.

The left-back joined Swiss outfit Lausanne in 2021 to play regular first-team football and kick on with his development.

The English defender has made a significant impact in Lausanne’s league run this season and his impressive performances have not gone unnoticed.

Brown has made 33 league appearances for the Swiss outfit this term and has been booked seven times, besides bagging five goals and four assists.

And it is claimed that the arch-rivals Rangers and Celtic are keen to secure the services of the English youngster this summer.

Brown has two years left on his contract with the Swiss side and it remains to be seen how much Celtic and Rangers would need to fork out to sign him.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a good development prospect and would increase both sides’ options in the left-back role.